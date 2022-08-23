Let’s stop the politicking; Ghana is in serious trouble – Dr. Ishmael Yamson

An Economist and a Governance Advisor, Dr. Ishmael Yamson has bemoaned the poor state of the Ghanaian economy while calling for a collective effort to turn things around.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, the economist said the rate of unemployment in the country has worsened, adding that it is growing faster than the economy.

According to him, all politicking about national issues must cease and rather find solutions to the problems confronting the country.

“The unemployment rate is growing faster than the economy, that is not something you should laugh about, that is something you should be very serious about. That is why I say we should stop the politicking,” Dr. Ishmael Yamson noted.

The Ghanaian economy at the moment is performing very badly. Due to the many challenges facing the economy, the government has contacted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

Amid discussions with the fund for a programme, the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Ghanaian citizenry that his government is taking the necessary steps to mitigate the hardships in the country.

“I am confident that we will revive and revitalize the economy and put our nation back on the path of rapid economic growth, a scenario we had become accustomed to in the last three immediate years before the pandemic struck.

“This is a solemn pledge I am making to you. I remain resolutely optimistic about Ghana’s future which I continue to believe is bright,” President Akufo-Addo said during Founders’ Day celebration earlier this month.