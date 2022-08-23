I will win 2024 general elections for NPP – Akufo-Addo

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says although the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is celebrating the current crisis in the country, the party will stay in opposition beyond 2024.

Speaking to Nandom FM in an interview on Monday, August 22, the President said despite the challenges facing his government, he has no doubt he will hand over power to an elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate after the next general election.

“I know that there are people especially the National Democratic Congress who have begun to celebrate already because of the difficulties of the country.

“One swallow does not make a summer. Tell them. They shouldn’t hesitate. They have been writing me off all my political career.

“I could never make it. I couldn’t win. I have won twice and I am going to win again for the party in December 2024,” President Akufo-Addo said.

As reiterated by the president, his government is poised to turn around the economic woes of the country for the better.

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in the Upper West Region for a two-day working visit.

Later today as part of his tour of the region, the President will commission the Kaleo Solar Power Plant.