A/R: Traumatised Odike unwilling to apologise to chiefs after attack by gunmen

The Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai, popularly known as ‘Odike’ has spoken after the attack by unknown gunmen.

The office of the former presidential candidate of Ghana was attacked and vandalised by gunmen on Monday, August 22.

Fortunately, he was able to get to safety on time to save his life.

The attack follows his allegation that some chiefs in the Ashanti Region are not helping to fight illegal mining.

He is also reported to have charged the youth to rise up and demand the chiefs to come clear on their stance on illegal mining in their communities.

Speaking to the media in Kumasi after the attack by the gunmen on Monday, Akwasi Addai indicated that he has been traumatised.

“Physically yes. I am traumatised. But God is with me,” the politician stressed when asked if he is okay.

On whether he will render an apology to the chiefs after an attack on his life after he had criticised them, Odike noted that it will not happen.

According to him, the battle lines have been drawn and he will also beef up his security to ensure his safety.

“People who are after my life, how can I apologise to them? They want to kill me so why should I go on my knees and beg them? That portion is past and gone. No reconciliation. The battle lines have been drawn. I have to take good care of myself and see how the Police will assist me in terms of security,” Akwasi Addai told the media.