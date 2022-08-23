Asomdwee Park available for sponsorship — Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute has indicated how he and the state intend to keep the newly renovated Asomdwee Park up to standard.

Mr. Anyidoho is asking interested stakeholders and individuals to join and sign a sponsorship agreement to help keep the place running.

In a tweet seen by Modernghana News, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC explained that while the renovation and initial project were done by the state, they (the state) could not do it alone.

“Asomdwee Park is available for Sponsorship to keep it running and maintained! Please make contact if you want to help. May God continue to bless our Homeland Ghana.

“The State built it, but it must be maintained. Private sector partnership,” his tweet reads.

Several weeks ago, Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of late President John Evans Atta Mills became a major topic in the news due to a misunderstanding regarding its renovation without the consent of the late president's family.