Bawku: Don't export the conflict to other areas; allow Mamprusis from Nalerigu, Gambaga to ply their trade — Bawku Naba to Kusaug citizens

Bawku Naba Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is warning his men not to export the over three decades conflict in Bawku to other areas that are occupied by other tribes.

He said the killings that affects all ethnic groups in Bawku is rather making an already bad situation worst.

Bawku Naba is asking Kusaug citizens to let cool heads prevail and allow Mamprusis from Nalerigu, Gambaga, and elsewhere to continue to ply their business and patronise all markets in Kusaug freely.

While calling for tight security in the area, he is assuring Mamprusis from the above areas to also feel free to pass through to Sankansi market in Northern Togo.

"I wish to also call on all citizens of Kusaug not to export the conflict in Bawku to other areas. I wish to assure Mamprusis from Nalerigu, Gambaga, and elsewhere to feel free to continue to ply their business and patronise all markets in Kusaug or pass through to Sankansi market in Northern Togo," Bawku Naba said in a statement issued on August 22.

According to him, he warned his subjects in the Kusaug Traditional Area against lawless activities such as unwanted, senseless and unprovoked attacks on innocent travellers on the highways within this Traditional Area. He noted that for quite a while, it seemed his advice and warnings had been heeded and the area no longer experienced such attacks.

"It is however, regrettable that a few days ago such attacks reoccurred near the Bawku Township on the Bawku-Bolgatanga highway leading to the loss of three lives which also sparked reprisal attacks within the township" Bawku Naba emphasised in a statement issued this evening.

Giving assurance of safety in the area, Bawku Naba is asking the security agencies to position themselves strategically, adequately and visibly to prevent further attacks.

He is calling on the security personnel to identify and bring such miscreants to book to deter would-be offenders.

Read full statement below: