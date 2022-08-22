Recent killings: What we urgently need in Bawku now is mutual dialogue — Bawku Naba

Bawku Naba Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has expressed unhappiness over the continuous killings and reprisal attacks in the Bawku Municipality.

He said the situation requires urgent mutual dialogue.

His comment follows the recent killing of three persons who were shot by unknown gunmen at Bawku.

The three who met their untimely death around the Bawku Senior High School entrance were returning from Bolgatanga to Bawku in a vehicle.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at about 2:45 pm and 3:00 pm.

"What we urgently need in Bawku now is a mutual dialogue aimed at educating all the people to understand and accept the status quo and to find lasting solutions to the situation in Bawku which will enable us to live in peace together in a society in which violence is not an option," Bawku Naba said in a statement issued this evening August 22.

He indicated that the killings which is affecting all ethnic groups in Bawku is rather making an already bad situation worst.

While condemning the recent killings, Bawku Naba is calling on the security personnel to identify and bring such miscreants to book to deter would-be offenders.

He is also asking the security agencies to position themselves strategically, adequately and visibly to prevent further attacks.

Read full statement below: