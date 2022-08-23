Mining in Forest Reserves: Alhassan Suhuyini drops letter to expose Minerals Commission's denials

23.08.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has accused the Minerals Commission of peddling falsehood after denying the issuance of permits to companies to mine in some forest reserves.

The Minerals Commission in a letter dated August 17 refuted allegations that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor has granted prospecting licenses to some companies to prospect for minerals in forest reserves.

This was to address an allegation by Mr. Alhassan Suhuyini that despite the ban on prospecting in forest reserves, the Minister has granted prospecting licenses to some companies.

In a post on his Facebook on Monday, August 22, the MP released a copy of a permit issued by the Forestry Commission.

A letter posted by the MP confirms that a permit has been issued to Koantwi Company Limited to mine within Anhwiaso East Forest Reserves.

“We have noted the payment of Forestry Entry Permit fee of Four Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS400,000.00) with receipt No. RN/FCT/01326 dated 20ty May, 2022, the mining lease from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Environmental Permit from EPA, and the Operating Permit from Minerals Commission.

“Approval is hereby granted for an Entry Permit to be issued to Messers, Koantwi Company Limited to mine within Anhwiaso East Forest Reserves (Merewa Portion) in Bibiani Forest District in the Western Region for a period of Two (2) years with effect from the date of issuance of Entry Permit,” the said letter signed by John Allotey who is Chief Executive at the Forestry Commission reads.

Find more in the post on the Facebook page of Alhassan Suhuyini below: