Odike escapes assassination as gunmen attack his office

Leader of the United People’s Party (UFP), Akwasi Addae Odike is fortunate to have escaped on Monday, August 22, after his office was attacked by unidentified thugs.

According to the information gathered, the former presidential candidate had his office attacked by armed gunmen earlier today.

Amid gunshots, he managed to escape.

Speaking to Akoma FM on the incidence, his bodyguard Francis Addae disclosed that the thugs vandalised the office of Akwasi Addae Odike when they stormed the premises uninvited.

He further noted that he escaped after the gunmen also shot into his car.

“Some unidentified group stormed his office with guns and vandalised some items at his office.

“The armed group also shot into my saloon car. I heard three gunshots,” the bodyguard said while confirming that Odike escaped the attack as well.

Checks have revealed that the matter has been reported to the police for investigation.