Road infrastructure established since I became president unprecedented – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted his records in the road sector since 2017.

According to the President, road infrastructure established since his government took over from the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration is unprecedented.

“The road infrastructure that has been established since I became President, let me use this famous word, is unprecedented.

“We have never seen so much in the roads sector. Let’s put it as far as the 4th Republic is concerned. Roads Minister likes to say, since independence,” President Akufo-Addo said while speaking to Radio Upper West on Monday, August 22.

The President is in the Upper West Region for a two-day tour of the region to engage with chiefs and inspect completed and ongoing projects.

He further stressed that the expansion of road infrastructure in the country will continue, adding that his government’s ‘year of roads’ agenda was never a mere slogan.

“Government have expanded the road network dramatically. Obviously, when you’re starting from zero, when you get to four, it doesn’t look as if you’ve got very far, but from zero to four in itself is a big movement, and when you get to five or six or seven, then you realise that you’re beginning to succeed.

“At the end of the day, if they don’t get paid, the development of our road infrastructure stalls. Things are going to work out, they are definitely going to work out,” President Akufo-Addo added.

On Tuesday, August 23, the President is scheduled to commission the Kaleo Solar Power Plant during his tour of the Upper West Region.