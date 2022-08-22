Alan Kyerematen donates bull, food items and cash for Mion-Lana's funeral

22.08.2022 LISTEN

The Minister of Trade and Industry Hon Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has made a donation to the family of the late Mion-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai following his demise on August 17.

The donation was presented on behalf of the Minister by a team led by Mr Dawda Jentumah.

The donation comprised one (1) cow, ten (10) bags of maize, twenty (20) bags of rice, twenty cartons of mineral water and cash of GHS2,000.

Known in private life as Mahamadu Abdulai, the late Mion Lana was born in 1974.

He was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019 at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi following the ascension of Ya Naa Abukari II as the Overlord of Dagbon.

He was the first son of the late Ya Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV who was the Overlord of Dagbon from 1969 to 1974.

He was 14 years old when his father died and was accordingly enskinned as Bolin-Lana of the Abudu Royal Gate in Dagbon, which is one of the skins, a chief has to occupy to become the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom in future.