Direct persons due for retirement to retire immediately – Teacher Unions to GES

Teacher Unions in the country are unhappy some retired officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) are still at post.

In a press statement jointly signed by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-Ghana), and Teachers & Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU), it has asked the Director-General of GES to direct all officials due retirement to immediately leave office for others to come.

“We also call on the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to direct all retired persons in the GES to hand over immediately to the next in line and proceed on their compulsory retirement,” parts of the joint statement reads.

According to the teacher unions, if by 30th September 2022 such persons are still at post, it will call on all members to disregard directives issued by these persons.

The demand comes on the back of the news that President Akufo-Addo has extended the contract of service of the Deputy Director-General (Management Services) of the GES, Anthony Boateng for a year.

Since the extension was confirmed, the teacher unions say there have been concerns and agitations by the rank and file of education workers and pre-tertiary education and other stakeholders on the issue of post-retirement contract extension to the Deputy Director General of Education and also the stay in office of other retired persons in education and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The teacher unions insist that in the best interest of all stakeholders, Mr. Anthony Boaten should turn down the contract extension granted by President Akufo-Addo.

“The leadership of the unions and pre-tertiary education have assessed the situation and concerns and call on the former Deputy Director of GES Mr. Anthony Boaten to respectfully decline the offer from the President and the Ministry of Education,” the joint statement issued by the teacher unions add.