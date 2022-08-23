Government deliberately using ‘hoax court’ to shield NAM1 - Menzgold customers fume

23.08.2022 LISTEN

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold say government’s move to drag the Chief Executive Officer for Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), to court was a deliberate move to protect him.

The group believes government was consciously using the court to shield Menzgold from the aggrieved customers instead of pursuing the firm for justice.

Speaking to OTEC News on Thursday August 18, 2022, the Public Relations Officer for the aggrieved customers, Fred Forson disclosed that, they will stage the biggest ever protest in the history of Ghana against the government to drum home their demands.

“What was the motive of the government in arraigning the CEO of Menzgold when they know the man cannot be prosecuted? Government was consciously and deliberately using the hoax court to shield Menzgold from the aggrieved customers instead of pursuing the firm for justice,’’ Mr Forson fumed.

He continued,"We the customers of the defunct gold dealership firm have vowed to use available avenues to retrieve our locked-up investments from the company.”

He expressed frustration over government’s failure to protect the funds of the investors, a development that continues to deepen their hopelessness by the day.

"We honestly wonder why the Akufo-Addo government does not appear to be interested in prosecuting NAM1 but rather venting their anger on customers.

"What is so special about NAM 1 that Akufo-Addo is shielding him? Why should you allow 183 innocent citizens to die while NAM 1 walks free,” he fumes.

Meanwhile the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has disclosed that the state has no concrete evidence to prosecute NAM1.

COP Tiwaa in a media engagement said while the government is willing to fight for the customers, there are no clear laws and evidence in the case of Menzgold to bring them to book.

The comments which did not go well with the Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold has since generated several negative comments against the government.

Tale of adjournments

Nana Appiah Mensah was first arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on Friday, July 12, 2019, after months of detention in Dubai.

He was remanded for two weeks to reappear on July 26, 2019 but was granted bail that same day. He was granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 billion, with five sureties.

The trial was then set to continue in August. On August 12, 2019, the prosecution said investigations were ongoing.

The case has since suffered 16 adjournments in court with many accusing the government of lacking the commitment to help the customers retrieve their locked up funds.