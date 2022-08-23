Sanitation: Nsuta-Kwamang Beposo MP clears 50-year-old dumping site

As demonstration of her commitment to addressing the sanitation challenges facing her people, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nsuta-Kwamang Beposo in the Ashanti Region, Ms Adelaide Ntim has cleared a fifty-year-old mountainous dumping site at the Beposo town.

The Beposo landfill site which is believed to have been in existence for well over fifty years with many health challenges to the people was brought down, all debris cleared and the ground leveled with the aid of bulldozers, trucks and other logistics provided for at the cost of the MP.

Landfills or dumping grounds popularly known as ‘borla’ in the local Ghanaian parlance are designated un-engineered sites where all manner of waste including household and commercial wastes are dumped.

Due to their un-engineered nature and the lack of constant maintenance, these sites become threats as a result of disturbing stench, smoke, noise, visual pollution, water pollution due to release of toxic substances into water bodies, bugs with varied health consequences such as respiratory diseases, cancer and birth defect to residents of such communities across the country.

The gesture by the MP was in response to a request by the Omanhene in order to bring relief to the people especially children who have been plagued with diseases for many years.

The residents who heaved a sigh of relief say the intervention by their representative will go a long to reduce the disease burden affecting the town and its surrounding communities.

Hon Adelaide Ntim who is busily familiarizing herself with issues confronting the constituency said she values the contribution of chiefs to the development of her community hence the immediate response to the request by the Omanhene despite the difficult economic challenges.

According to her, the gesture would serve as a memorable birthday present to the Omanhene who is celebrating his birthday.

She called on the people of the Nsuta-Kwamang Beposo constituency and the Sekyere Central municipality to keep their surroundings clean to help develop the area devoid of diseases.

Central government is collaborating with private sector stakeholders such as Zoomlion of the Jospong Group to build recycling plants at least in every region to help address the sanitation problems facing the country.