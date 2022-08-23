Joe Ghartey to address student leaders at University of Ghana on Wednesday

23.08.2022 LISTEN

New Patriotic Party's Presidential candidate aspirant and veteran politician, Hon. Joe Ghartey is billed to address student leaders at the University of Ghana.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the University of Ghana Students' Representative Council (UGSR) will host a program titled: 'The Dissect.'

The event is to be held under the theme: "Mobilizing for Ghana's Future: The Role of the student in the Nations Development."

Hon. Ghartey, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice is billed to deliver the keynote address at the event.

The Essikado-Ketan Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Ghartey is credited with the rapid transformation and development of Ghana's Railway sector during his brief period as Railway Development Minister.

Hon. Ghartey, an independent-minded politician, is also known by the mantra “speak your mind but don’t be rude”.

Meanwhile, George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC; Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organizer of the NPP; and Wisdom Ndukwe, UGSRC Vice President are billed to also speak at the event on Wednesday.