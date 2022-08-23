Former MMDCEs under Akufo-Addo cry over end of service benefits

23.08.2022 LISTEN

Former MMDCEs who worked under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term are demanding their end-of-service benefits.

According to them, for over twelve months they were sacked from government the state has refused to pay them their benefits.

Speaking to an MCE who wants to remain anonymous said the failure of government to pay them their benefits has subjected some of them to hardship.

Source has it that most of them cannot even afford to pay their utility bills, let alone their wards' school fees.

The source indicated further that most of them depend on their wives which according to them has resulted in broken homes.

They revealed that life has not been easy for them since they were ousted from government and the only way they could enjoy life in these difficult times was to have access to their benefits.

They however appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency pay them their benefits to survive the harsh economy.