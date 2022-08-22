Holistic education is not only grammar-based – Deputy Minister

Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister for Education in charge of TVET, has said the government has placed a lot of emphasis on education including the promotion of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Madam Ampofo said holistic education was not only grammar-based but rather must involve developing the heart, head, and hands, which is the aim of T-VET.

She said to ensure that more people benefitted from skill training, the 2022/2023 academic year increased the number of TVET schools on the free SHS programme from 47 to 138 with over 45,000 students being enrolled this year through the Computerized School Selection Placement System.

The Deputy Minister stated at the commemoration of the 2022 Compassion week at the Miracle Life Child and Youth Development Center at the Miracle Life International Church at Tema Community Five where 30 youth graduated from the Compassion Child, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

She said in addition the government has properly equip TVET schools and all the ten technical universities to provide learners with the requisite modern skills needed to make a living.

She said for those out of school and already in the skilled field, the government in collaboration with the German government has rolled out the Ghana TVET Voucher Project which enables master craftsmen and their apprentices to acquire modern skills training at technical institutions.

Dr James Owusu, Executive Director of the Leyden Educational Foundation, also reiterated the need to promote TVET, noting that the foundation together with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the Integrated Online Learning Programme with the aim of providing over 3000 courses of free training for the youth.

Elder Amos Kevin-Annan, a licensed Youth Minister, speaking on the theme: “Holistic Child and Youth Development,” call on stakeholders to help develop children and the youth holistically to secure the future of the country.

He said failure to focus on the young ones and provide them with holistic development would spell doom for Ghana.

Elder Kevin-Annan, who is also a Life Coach and Healthy Homes Advocate, said holistic development and discipline must cover physical, spiritual, and the soul, stressing that the elderly must hand over the baton to the youth in development and discipline as failure to do so would come with doomsday.

He urged the youth to take their development seriously saying physically they must be disciplined in what they eat, as nutrition and diet were very important, noting that what the youth was eating now was scary exposing most of them to sicknesses which hitherto were the preserves of the aged.

Pastor Richard Tetteh, Project Coordinator, Miracle Life Child, and Youth Development Center, said the center existed as a partner of Compassion International Ghana which serves as an advocate for children to release from spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty to become responsible Christian adults.

Pastor Tetteh said the implementing church partner registered its first batch of beneficiaries in 2005 which later increased to 203, adding that the beneficiaries joined between the ages of three and nine until they turned 22 years.

He added that the current 140 beneficiaries were connected to sponsors who fund their program participation with a two-way relationship to encourage and support them in their development as well as serve as advocates for children.