Hunter shot dead fellow hunter after mistaking him for antelope at Wassa Essamang

About 22 days ago, a hunter mistook a fellow hunter for antelope at Wassa Essamang in the Wassa District of the Western Region when the duo were hunting together.

Another hunter has shot a fellow hunter at Wassa Essamang again when the two went on a hunting expedition.

The Assemblyman for Essamang electoral area, Hon. Amos Adjei told this reporter that the two hunters, Emmanuel Teye, age 49 and Kwabena Manu age 53 went hunting in the Essamang forest.

He indicated that the two hunters had no knowledge of each other's presence in that section of the forest.

According to the Assembly man, during the hunting, Emmanuel Teye spotted some leaves wiggling. He observed that spot persistently and assumed it might be a deer. So he positioned himself in a very advantageous direction and fired shots. Unfortunately, it was Kwabena Manu, a fellow hunter.

The body has been conveyed by the Wassa East District Police for preservation and autopsy.

Hon. Amos Adjei disclosed that series of sensitization programs have been organized for the hunters in the area after the first incident but it was unfortunate the tragic incident has occurred again just within a space of three weeks.