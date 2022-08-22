Data is critical for Disaster Risk Reduction — SEBE Director

Mr Harsen Nyambe, Director of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy (SEBE), African Union Commission has pointed out that data is critical in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)

He stressed that “data is very important to achieve the implementation of the DRR programmes, projects and activities at the African Union Commission.

The Africa Multi-hazard early warning and action system (AMHEWAS) programme demonstrates the need for correct and timely data, Mr Nyambe stated at the third regional data collection workshop on the development of the 2nd Africa Biennial Report on DRR in Dakar, Senegal which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

The African Biennial Report on DRR also focused solely on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

Mr Nyambe also noted that the urban resilience programme currently being developed by the AU Commission is heavily dependent on the availability of data.

The workshop followed two workshops organised earlier on the data collection, targeting member states of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and East African Community (EAC) in June 2022, and member states of Unione Mugreb Arab (UMA) and Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) in July 2022.

The last data collection workshop will focus on Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states, which is scheduled for September 2022.

The development of the biennial report is supported by the European Union through Intra-ACP 11th EDF Natural Disaster Risk Reduction Programme, and Kingdom of Sweden through UNDP within the framework of the Sahel Resilience Project.

Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim the ECOWAS’ Head of DRR and Humanitarian Division, commended the AU Programme of Action (PoA) on the implementation of the Sendai Framework for DRR as a key agenda for the continent in reducing disaster risk.

He encouraged the participants to leverage their technical expertise in the process for accurate reporting and data compilation.

He cited data collection as a big challenge in DRR, and stressed the need for data disaggregation.

Member States also presented their best practices, which ranged from formulation and implementation of DRR policy instruments, equipment upgrade to establishment of a multi-hazard early warning operations centre, among others.

One of the key needs identified towards strengthening data collection and harmonisation in Member States was capacity building for experts, and also an uptake and analysis of geospatial information for DRR.

The Member States represented at the event were Niger, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Ghana, the Gambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Senegal. Other entities represented included the Africa Science and Technology Advisory Group on DRR (AfSTAG) and the Africa Youth Advisory Board on DRR.

Mr. Abdoulaye Noba, Director General for Civil Protection, Senegal in an opening address expressed appreciation to the African Union Commission (AUC) for choosing Senegal to host the event.