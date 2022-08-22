Ken Agyapong inspires Ghanaian youth to pursue higher heights

Kennedy Agyapong, the Business ‘Mogul cum’ Politician has called on the youth to take advantage of entrepreneurial opportunities in the system to create jobs for themselves and employ others.

He said Ghana with over 30 million population might not be able to satisfy the needs of all and it was only those who appreciated the dynamics that could confront a problem head-on and make themselves better through various entrepreneurship programmes and business opportunities.

The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency who was speaking at a Guidance Summit in Takoradi noted how he decided in the sixties and seventies to work hard and break the chains of poverty.

He educated participants of the summit on the various initiatives and challenges he encountered when he had the quest to break the chains of “lack” in his family.

He narrated, ” I have not come to this point in my life on a silver platter…I remember the struggles in my Adisco days…how I had walked from Okaishie to Adabraka selling P.K gum, Tatra, and Robb…how my mother secured a loan for me to go to Nigeria and my encounter with thugs…

I remember coming to Ghana and with perseverance and arduous work paying all the loan that was stolen before going to Germany…”.

Mr. Agyapong told the gathering that all his actions and behaviour was guarded by sincerity, honesty, love to fix his future and the God factor”.

The MP was sad that love for truth and challenging work was gradually eroding in the moral fibre of the youth adding, “it is only in Ghana that people are called names when they decide to give themselves to hard work…we forget that discipline is progress in this life”.

The Parliamentarian added that lives challenges only made an individual better and charged the youth to begin dreaming and implementing their talents to better their lots.

Nana Kobena Nketsia V, the Omanhene of the Essikado traditional area who chaired the ceremony reminded state actors of the need to create enabling environment for the Ghanaian youth to thrive.

He said Ghana was for the citizens and not parties adding, “we cannot continue to hold Ghana on selfish interest “.

Nana Kobena Nketsia V therefore called on the leadership of the country to have servanthood attitude in exercising their authority.

GNA