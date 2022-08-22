Help gov’t to fight terrorism menace – Defense Minister charge Ghanaians

Ghana’s Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul has assured government is taking the necessary steps to deal with the issue of terrorism threats.

Speaking at a Maritime Counter-terrorism Operational Readiness Exercise codenamed ‘Exercise Sea Hawk’ conducted by the Ghana Navy with support from other security agencies in Accra on Sunday, the Minister urged the citizenry to be security conscious.

He further charged Ghanaians to help the government in its zeal to fight terrorism not only in Ghana but in West Africa.

“I want to appeal to Ghanaians to be security conscious to ensure that, they watch their surroundings, they take care of themselves and they realise that we are not in normal times,” Dominic Nitiwul shared.

The Defense Minister added, “Fifteen 15 years ago, we will not have been thinking and talking about terrorist attack activities but today (now) we are.

“We are determined as leaders of West Africa to rid West Africa of the difficulties that we are facing today but until we do so, please join with the government, whether you are in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali or anywhere join your government to fight this terrorist menace.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo while on his tour of the Upper West Region today has noted that his government has taken exceptional steps to avert any potential terrorist attack.

He said security agencies are on guard to ensure Ghanaians are protected.