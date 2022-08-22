Journalist enskinned TaTU DASA Chief, students admonished to promote Culture

The Northern Regional correspondent for Atinka Media Village, Mr. Nurudeen Ibrahim was over the weekend enskinned as the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) Chief of the Tamale Technical University branch.

Mr. Nurudeen Ibrahim is a level 200 student pursuing Media and Communication Studies at the Tamale Technical University.

The occasion that brought together Chiefs, members of DASA from other Universities and Second Cycle Institutions witnessed a display of culture by the students from the Tamale Technical University.

Various dignitaries who graced the occasion admonished students to take their academic work serious in order to become successful in life to push for the development of Dagbon.

The Patron for TaTU DASA, Professor Razak bemoaned the dying culture among Dagomba students and called for a drastic change. He noted that being a member of DASA comes with several benefits noting that every Dagomba student should endeavour to be a member.

He thus advised DASA members not to allow sectionalism to separate them since that will not inure to their development and Dagbon at large.

On his part, the Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Yakubu Abdul-Majeed said the enskinment of a journalist as the Chief of DASA is a legacy for him. He indicated that the new Chief should lead with the ethics of the profession.

Mr. Majeed also admonished students to stick to their studies, stressing that, knowledge is power. He noted that while the students pursue their academic success, they should also learn about their culture in order to impact others.

Speaking to NTV News, the new DASA Chief of TaTU who happens to be the founder of thenorthernweb, Naa Ibrahim Nurudeen said he will do his possible best to project the association. According to him, he will use this year's Damba festival to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Dagbon to the rest of the world through a special program on campus.

Chief Nurudeen also lamented the fact that most Dagomba students on campus are reluctant in pushing the agenda of DASA, indicating that he will work towards changing the status quo.

He also appealed to sons and daughters of Dagbon to support the various Associations of Dagbon Students across various universities since many members have dropped out of school due to financial constraints.

LISTS OF HND NEWLY SWORN-IN DASA EXECUTIVES

1. Ibrahim Nurudeen - DASA Naa (Cheif)

2. Alhassan Zurika - Wulana

3. Fuseini Alhassan - President

4. Tahidu Yussif - Organizer

5. Mohammed Tofiq - PRO

6. Mohammed Haadi - Vice President

7. Sulemana Fatimata - Na'Pag

8. Mustapha Mohammed Hafiz - Zaachi

9. Sayibu Zenabu - Kom'lana

10. Yakubu Yazida - Gmagazia

11. Ibrahim Ruhiya - Naa Maa

12. Iddrisu A. Fatawu - Saha Naa

13. Fuseini Mohammed Awal - Secretary

14. Mohammed Awal Mubarik - Deputy Secretary

15. Fuseini Osman Damba - Deputy Organizer

16. Yussif Abubakar Sadiq - Dema-Naa

INTERMEDIATE DASA EXECUTIVES.