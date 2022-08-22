OSP digs into suspected corrupt auctioning of vehicles by Customs officials

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has cast its net wide at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) once more.

This time around, the Special Prosecutor is going after officials of Customs who auctioned vehicles and other goods through illegal means.

In a press release from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, it has disclosed that investigations have started into the suspected corruption and corruption-related offences by Customs officials.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority between 1 July 2016 and 15 August 2022,” part of a release from the OSP signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has said.

The OSP on August 19, directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to produce the particulars and clear description of all auctioned items, the quantity of all auctioned items, the prices at which the items were auctioned, and the date of each auction sales.

In addition, the Special Prosecutor has requested the full names, addresses, and telephone numbers of the successful bidders at all the auction sales.

The Special Prosecutor further directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation is concluded.