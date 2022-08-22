OSP probes Customs on auction of vehicles

The Office of Special Prosecutor has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) between 1 July 2016 and 15 August 2022.

According to the OSP on 19 August 2022, it directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to produce the following to the Office on or before 30 September 2022

1. The particulars and clear description of all auctioned items

2. The quantity of all auctioned items

3. The prices at which the items were auctioned

4. The date of each auction sales

5. The full names, address and telephone numbers of the successful bidders at the auction sales.

The OSP said it further directed the Commissioner to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation is concluded.

Source: Classfmonline.com