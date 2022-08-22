Give us full conditions of service or we will advise ourselves – CETAG

22.08.2022 LISTEN

Members of the 46 Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) have asked government to give them their full conditions of service and other compensatory benefits otherwise, they will advise themselves.

Members of the group gave a deadline of August 31, 2022 for their demands to be met; else government will have itself to blame.

“The Association has observed with uneasiness government’s relaxed attitude in ensuring that tutors in the colleges of education are given full and better conditions of service to encourage them to give off their best in the training of pre-tertiary teachers who, in turn, train the future leaders of the country,” the group said in a statement.

CETAG claimed that government has delayed in giving its members full conditions of service despite several negotiations since August 2021.

CETAG said this attitude of the government contravenes Article 24 (1) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

“In conclusion, CETAG wishes to serve clear notice that if by 31st August 2022, government has not given us our conditions of service which include our demand for unconditional extension of the parallel rate of generic and research allowances paid to analogous tertiary institutions to the academic staff of the colleges of education and compensation package to tutors for the all-year-round academic work, all members of CETAG across the 46 public colleges of education shall strongly advise ourselves,” CETAG warned in the statement.

Members of CETAG went on strike in January 2022 over the same issue.

By Citi Newsroom