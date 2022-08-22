A/R: Irate Barekese youth chase Chief over alleged lack of efforts to bring development

There was near-mayhem at Barekese in the Ashanti Region in the early hours of Sunday, August 21.

Some irate youth who are unhappy with the under-development decided to demand answers from the Chief of Barekese, Nana Amoapem Brenya II.

The youth marched to the palace of the chief and attempted to forcefully break in to attack him.

Some of the angry youth according to reports wanted to pelt stones at the chief over the alleged lack of efforts to bring development to the community.

Others also say he is using thugs to terrorise and cease land from rightful owners.

The police swiftly moved in to provide protection for the chief, Nana Amoapem Brenya II, and his palace.

Unfortunately, the youth managed to have their way to some extent. They succeeded in vandalizing and destroyed a white pick-up truck belonging to the underfire chief.

Amid tension and pelting of stones, the Police managed to bring the situation under control before subsequently, the youth dispersed to their various homes.