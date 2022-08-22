Akufo-Addo begins two-day tour of Upper West Region today

22.08.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa is continuing his tour of the country this week.

Today, the President is starting a two-day working visit to the Upper West Region where he will be engaged in a number of activities.

During his two-day tour of the region, the President will commission the Kaleo Solar Power Plant on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Already, this month, President Akufo-Addo has toured a number of regions. He has visited the Upper East, North East, and Northern regions where he has embarked on various inspection exercises.

He has also commissioned a number of projects and addressed issues of national interest relating to the current economic situation of the country that has brought hardship to citizens.