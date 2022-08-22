So we couldn't support Nduom to succeed; someone who employed millions of people? — Oliver Vormawor

The lead convener of the #Fix the Country movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor has lamented Ghana's lack of support for indigenous businesses.

Unlike the Korean government, which helped locally owned Samsung and Hyundai companies succeed, the activist believes Ghanaian governments have failed.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, August 21 and spotted by Modernghana News, he expressed concern about the collapse of the Nduom group of companies, which employed many Ghanaians.

“So we couldn't support Nduom to succeed?” he quizzed.

He added, “Korea became Korea by intentionally supporting the chaebols (Samsung & Hyundai etc.) to compete globally. In Ghana, we destroyed a Ghanaian company that employs millions. We rendered our own citizens jobless, for petty reasons.”

Speaking specifically about the banking sector cleanup that resulted in the collapse of Nduom’s Ghana National Bank (GN Bank), which left many Ghanaians unemployed at the time, Oliver questioned why those workers were unable to protest the government.

He is also surprised that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) was unable to call a nationwide strike to support members who were laid off.

Read his full write-up below;

This is absolutely ridiculous!

When I think about how these employees couldn't come together to protest and occupy Databank and the Finance Ministry for months; when I think of all those banking sector employees who all just went home. When I think of the TUC didn't declare nationwide strikes in solidarity with their labour colleagues, I wonder if genuine labour solidarity exists. I understand better again why the British called us a model colony.

We will rather die before we take action.