Akufo-Addo and I are now fine, he called me on my birthday — Owusu Bempah

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Chapel International, has commented on his current relationship status with President Akufo-Addo following his prosecution by the state for allegedly attacking Nana Agradaa.

Known for his love for President Akufo-Addo and the ruling NPP the Prophet publicly chastised him (President Akufo-Addo) for what he described as the President's disobedience to God, which has caused economic hardship.

He admitted fabricating stories to defend the President, more recently about the National Cathedral project.

Surprisingly, during a sermon at his church on Sunday, August 21, the self-proclaimed prophet stated that the president and himself have reconciled.

He indicated that President Akufo-Addo had even called to wish him a happy birthday.

“I fought with the President but we have settled our case peacefully. He even called me on my birthday and wished me,” he said.

According to the 53-year-old prophet, the president has even promised to pay a visit to his church soon.

“He asked me about my age and I told him that I am 53 years. We laughed as he promised me that he will visit my church very soon. He was telling me to calm down with him," he stated.