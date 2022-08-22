[Video] Twi-speaking Dutch woman prefers Ghana to Netherlands due to economic hardships

Marli Van Iwaarden, a Dutch-born in Akwatia in the Eastern Region has revealed her love for the country.

She even chose Ghana over her home country, the Netherlands, and wished to obtain citizenship in Ghana despite the country's current economic difficulties.

Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa in a video posted on YouTube, monitored by ModernGhana News the beautiful white lady revealed that her numerous attempts to obtain dual citizenship have been unsuccessful due to the nature of Ghana's relationship with the Netherlands.

She is desperate to stay in Ghana and obtain citizenship because Ghana, unlike her home country, is free.

“I prefer Ghana to Holland because Ghana is free. Everything is about appointments, but in Ghana, you just visit the person. I know the economy is bad, but it is tougher here. Many Ghanaians here are cleaners because their certificates don’t have value here due to the language difference,” she said.

She adds “every year, I apply for a resident permit, non-resident ID, and other things. The money aspect is also tough. I have a job in Ghana, so I take cedis, not euros. I pay about 6000 to 7000 cedis a year depending on the dollar rate.

“According to my mom, she chose the Netherlands to be on the safer side for education, family, and the chance to go back if anything happens in Ghana. I wish she chooses Ghana now.”

Marli and her mother are currently stationed in the Northern region due to the nature of their work.

Her friendly demeanour has earned her the indigenes' nickname Lamisi (a name given to Thursday-borns in some parts of the North).