Mahama attends funeral rites of late Northern Region NDC Chairman

22.08.2022

An Islamic funeral rites for the late Alhaji Abdulai Ibrahim Mobila, Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been held in Tamale.

As part of the funeral service, Muslim leaders prayed to Allah to have mercy on the deceased, which was led by Sheikh Abdul-Salaam, Northern Regional Chief Imam.

Former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, in a tribute during the funeral in Tamale on Sunday, said the late Chairman was like a father to him.

Mr Mahama said Alhaji Mobila was one of his key advisers during and after his 2020 presidential campaign.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of NDC, also in a tribute on behalf of the Party, said the death of the Chairman was heartbreaking not only for the party but also to the families and friends as well.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of NDC said the late Chairman dedicated himself to the cause of party unity in the region as well as his commitment to return the party to power.

Mr Ibrahim Hamshawu, son of the late Alhaji Mobila, who read a tribute on behalf of the family, said his father was a charitable man, who lived for others, always helping people.

He said his father was a great teacher, who always taught the family the way to God by encouraging them to practice the Islamic teaching.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament, expressed appreciation to all sympathizers for their support for the funeral.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila died at the age of 84 on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for a short illness.

He was also Chief of Tugu Yapalsi, a farming community on the Tamale-Yendi Road.

GNA