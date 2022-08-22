Akufo-Addo, Bawumia attend funeral of late Mion-Lana

22.08.2022 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday attended the funeral rites of the late Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, Chief of Mion in the Dagbon Kingdom.

The President was accompanied by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Quaranic recitations, which formed part of Muslims’ way of performing funerals, were held at the Mion Palace of the late Chief.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, speaking at the funeral through Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, said he could not speak himself because he was getting emotional.

He expressed hope that the death of Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu would bring unity to Dagbon.

He said it was his prayer that the people of Dagbon would put their heads together to find a good replacement for the late Chief.

Vice President Dr Bawumia, who also spoke through the Regional Minister, said he was sad about the death of Mion-Lana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo donated GHc100,000.00, eight cows, and five bags of rice towards the funeral while Vice President Dr Bawumia also donated GHc80,000.00 towards the funeral.

The late Mion-Lana died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Wednesday, August 17, at the age of 48 years, and was flown back home, and buried at Sambu in the Mion District on Wednesday evening.

He was the first surviving son of the late Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai (IV), who ruled the Dagbon Kingdom from 1969 to 1974.

The late Mion-Lana became his father's Regent at the age of 14, and for 30 years, he led the Abudu Royal Family during the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.

He was enskinned Chief of Mion on March 03, 2019, by the current Ya-Na Abukari (II) when the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict was resolved.

The late Mion-Lana left behind five wives and 12 children.

The GNA understands that a son of the late Mion-Lana, who works with the National Investigations Bureau, will be installed on Friday, August 26, as Regent of the area.

GNA