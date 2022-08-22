Chief Imam asks interfaith leaders to promote peace

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam, has asked inter-faith leaders in the world to promote peace.

He said this when the leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint visited him at his residence at Fadama in Accra.

The visit was in recognition of the Chief Imam’s efforts in promoting peace in Ghana and to strengthen an inter-faith relationship between the Church and the Muslim community.

The Chief Imam commended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for development projects in the country and said God created human beings to coexist peacefully and support one another irrespective of religious affiliations.

“God has given a justification for creating humanity into nations and tribes. God hasn’t said we should come and fight, he has a reason for creating us into a diversity of nations and for everyone to understand the beauty of diversification and benefit from that.

“Anytime you want to address people, use refined vocabulary…peaceful and constructive words that will be in the interest of society. There’s nothing better than living in peace,” he said.

Elder Mark Palmer, President of the Seventy of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saint, commended the Chief Imam for being a symbol of peace in the country ensuring religious tolerance among Christians and Muslims.

Elder Clifford Nielsen, the General Authority Seventy of the Church, said the Church was focused on strengthening families and communities towards peaceful coexistence.

The Church presented the book of Mormon and other items to the Chief Imam and toured the national Mosque at Kawukudi in Accra.

