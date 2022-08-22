"We don't have a single Malaria syrup at our health center" — Queen Mother lament

22.08.2022 LISTEN

The Queen Mother of Gomoa Dago in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region, Nana Adwoa Eduafowa I has expressed concern over lack of medicines and other health requipment at their CHPS Compund which serves hundreds of people in the area.

"It is sad to note that there is not even spoon drop of Malaria Syrup at our CHPS Compund which is supposed to cater for the health needs of the people.

"The facility is virtually empty because every item needed for it operation is not there thus giving nurses and other health workers 'holiday' whenever they go to work, because they have no tools to help them discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

"This has somehow become normal as all attempts by Nananom to solve the problem fell on deaf ears. Those in authority don't care about the plight of the people," he stated.

Nana Adwoa Eduafowa I said this at a programme organized by the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Dago as part of their annual Akwambo festival last Friday.

The Queen Mother called on the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service to equip the facility with modern equipment and enough medicines, especially in the maternity ward where nurses find it extremely difficult to deliver babies.

Nana Adwoa Eduafowa I who doubles as the Apomudzenhehe of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area was however happy that inspite of the difficulties the health workers face, they in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service have reduced teenage pregnancy drastically in the community.

The Chiefs of Gomoa Oguaa, Nana Dantse II want expansion of their health centre to a Polyclinic status.

"I want to appeal to the Government through Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to as a matter of urgency expand Gomoa Oguaa Health Center to a Polyclinic status to enhance quick Healthcare delivery," he stated.

He said this at a durbar to climax their annual Ahobaakese festival at Gomoa Oguaa in the Gomoa West District.

Nana Dantse II in an appeal to government noted that the health facility since its inception in 1972 had not seen any proper renovation nor expansion to cater for the people in its catchment area thus putting pressure on the health workers. "I believe my humble request would be considered to facilitate quick healthcare delivery. We are ready to offer communal labour if it is granted."

Nana Dantse II commended his people for their supporting self-help projects adding that they have completed Chief's palace and would soon complete their Community Center.

"Our major headache is our roads which are in a deplorable state thus making life unbearable for commuters. Trunk roads from Gomoa Eshiem through Gomoa Oguaa to Apam is nothing to write home about. From Oguaa to Dawurampong, Kyiren Nkwanta through Gomoa Ngyiresi, Oguaa to Gomoa Akropong No1 are all in a deplorable state thus giving drivers undue advantage to charge high fares.

"Am sure Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Atta is listening and will come to our aid. Dust is killing us. Apart from the above, we have set aside 120 acres of land for any educational institution government wants to establish for us, be it a nursing or teacher training college to create jobs for our youth," he stressed.

Nana Dantse II who doubles as the Esihene (Kingmaker)) of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area called on Gomoa Oguaa citizens both home and aboard to come and assist infrastructure development in the community.

The Gomoa West District Chief Executive, Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum disclosed that government was working on all roads network in the district to enhance the transportation of goods.