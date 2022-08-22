Court places injunction on Atadeka ‘land-grabbing’ pastor, two others

Seth Kwame Sallah

22.08.2022

A self-acclaimed pastor, one Seth Kwame Sallah together with his protégé, one Sylvester Atokpli and a supposed Real Estate company, Setho Classic Engineering Company Limited owned by him have over the years, developed an unsatisfiable penchant for allegedly grabbing lands belonging to the people of Kuberkro, a suburb of the Kpone-Katamanso district.

They have finally had their wings clipped to their backs by a Circuit court in Ashaiman.

The supposed pastor's attempts to stop the court from granting the interlocutory injunction brought against them by one Mr Francis Adu was unsuccessful when the Circuit Court after hearing the application, barred them from working, entering or having anything to do with the said land situated at Kuberkro.

Mr Adu who filed for the interlocutory injunction said he bought the lands in contention from the Odaitse-We Family of Kuberkro but the defendants have for the past years been illegally and with impunity encroaching on the land with the support of notorious land guards.

The Circuit Court judge Richard Delali Anku therefore ordered the defendants, their servants, agents, privies, workmen, and grantors among others claiming ownership of the disputed land to restrain from interfering with the ownership of the disputed land either by granting it to a third party or developing or trespassing pending the determination of the suit.

“It is hereby ordered that the defendants herein whether by themselves, their servants, assigns, agents, etc. or anyone claiming through or under them are injuncted from dealing with the said land or having anything whatsoever to do with the land in dispute pending the final determination of this suit”, the Judge stated while granting the application.

Mr Francis Adu said he was compelled to go to the court for the injunction after using all available means including the police to stop the defendants from recklessly encroaching on the land and using land guards to terrorise land owners in the area failed.

He called on developers in the area to have trust in the court system indicating that opportunity would be given to individuals who would want to regularize their documentation to do so.

Some of the residents of the township who spoke to this reporter accused the police of doing little to tackle the activities of land guards in the area.

They alleged that some senior police officers have been compromised by the said Seth Sallah and his company. This, they claimed, has given Seth Sallah the audacity to continue using land guards and terrorizing land owners at will without the police being able to act.

The frustrated and angry-looking residents further alleged that anytime his deadly land guards are arrested by the area police command, some top officers at the Police Headquarters, always call to threaten the local police to release those rogues to continue with their impunity.

“This man call Seth or whatever who is supposed to be a pastor and his land guards are still terrorizing residents and developers here. When you take it to the police, they don’t even take you seriously. They say they are looking for them. But on a daily basis, these hooligans carry out their deadly activities freely.

"The issue is that if they don’t do their work properly, there will be a bloodbath in that area because the core mandate of police is to protect life and property. So if the police are not doing their job, then the landowners obviously will also have to find their own way to protect their property. But we thank God that they have been injuncted. Let's see if they will disrespect the court too,” one Mr Richard Aidoo, a developer in the area lamented.