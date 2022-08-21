Students battle for supremacy in science and technology invention

It was a fierce battle not fought at the war front but one that provided a high platform for science students from selected Senior High Schools (SHS) to exhibit their technology invention traits.

Held at the Sunset Hotel in Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region on Saturday, eight (8) schools converged to thrill their audience with mouthwatering technology initiatives.

The occasion was the first-day of a two-day contest in the 3rd edition of the Energy Commission's SHS Renewable Energy Challenge for the southern zone.

Themed "Clean Cooking and Food Processing using Renewable Energy Technology", 16 SHS schools are billed for participation.

Competing schools for the first day included Yaa Asantewaa Girls, Presbyterian Boys, Saint Joseph and Mfanteman Girls SHS.

The rest included Ghana Secondary Technical, Kpedze, Wesley Methodist and Busec SHS.

Sponsored by GIZ, Clean Cooking Alliance, Volta River and Bui Dam authorities, the contestants were tasked to come up with innovative cooking and preservation appliances that are highly environmental friendly and cost effective.

Critiqued by an expert panel of three (3) judges, the competing schools had 10 minutes to present the nitty gritty of their respective handi works.

The areas of the presentation covered originality, objectives, feasibility, social impact and challenges of the innovations.

Some of the highly and commendable scientific and technologically-inclined innovations displayed included smart solar oven, syte content bio-digester and portable solar dryer.

Others were parabolic solar cooker, heat plug solar cooker, solar dehydrator and photo electric cooker.

At the end of the keen contest Ghana Secondary Technical School emerged first, with second and third positions taken up by Yaa Asantewaa Girls and Kpedze SHS in that order.

Whilst, all the participating schools took various souvenirs and certificates, Ghana Secondary Technical School was honoured with a plaque in addition.

Per the tenets of the competition which is represented by four (4) students from each school, six (6) schools will be selected from the southern zone to join other six (6) from the northern zone for the national contest to be staged in Accra on October 19 later this year.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission Ing Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, Mr Kofi Agyarko, a senior official of the commission, said the contest was critical to the development needs of the country.

He noted that the initiative was part of the broader plans by the commission to make Ghana a hub of renewable energy utilisation, especially in cooking and processing of food.

The senior official disclosed that moving forward, schools whose innovations get accepted and reproduce for national usage, will be given the privilege of owning the patent right over such inventions.

Mr Agyarko intimated that the move was not only viable for whipping interest in the challenge but will also fetch guaranteed money for the winning schools.

He revealed that an agreement has been reached with the Center for Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) to adopt the works of winning schools, polish and promote their usage.

The senior official therefore, entreated schools to express profound interest in the challenge and push their students to go for gold in the contest.