Ghana Photojournalists Network builds capacity of members to mark World Photography Day

The Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPNeT) on Saturday, August 20, commemorated World Photography Day in Accra.

The 2022 edition of World Photography Day has been celebrated on the theme "Pandemic Lockdown through the lens" across the globe.

To mark the day, the Ghana Photojournalists Network, an affiliate of the Ghana Journalists Association organised a workshop at the International Press Centre to enable photojournalists to appreciate the potential of the new media and enhance their professional capacity.

Speaking at the workshop organised on the theme ‘Photojournalism Beyond Social Media; Harnessing the Potentials of the New Media’, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour charged the network to take the celebration seriously as it marks an important milestone in the media landscape.

He advised that although traditional media remains relevant, it is crucial for photojournalists in the country to embrace new media.

He also commended the leadership of the Ghana Photojournalists Network for organising the workshop, arguing that it is key to upgrade skills to promote professionalism.

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour further assured the Ghana Photojournalists Network that the GJA will always be ready to provide needed support to move the Network forward.

"It is important for journalists in this case photojournalists to upgrade their professional skills. We as an association wish to assure the GPNet that we will always support you to achieve your goals. We are aware you felt neglected in the past. You are part of the GJA and we are going to hold you in high esteem. Call on us any day and we will be there for you,” the GJA president shared.

He further disclosed that the GJA plans to organise similar workshops to build the capacity of photojournalists.

Speaking to Modernghana News on the sidelines of the workshop, Mr. David Andoh who is president of Ghana Photojournalists Network explained that his outfit decided to organise the workshop because it wants to streamline the work of members to promote professionalism in the work they do.

GPNeT President David Andoh [Left] with GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfuour [Right]

He stressed that in an era where new media has become critical, it is vital for members to be trained to take full advantage of the potential available.

“We are in the golden age of photojournalism. Photojournalism has become an indispensable tool in the media. So if that is the case then we have to build the capacity of photojournalists to deliver.

“Ghana Photojournalists Network we are out there to ensure the capacity of our members are built, brains are sharpened, and members are thought to focus on key areas,” Mr. David Andoh indicated.

He used the opportunity to call on photojournalists in the country who are not registered to reach out and register to become members in order to benefit from similar workshops that will be organised in the future to upgrade their craft.

“They should come. Photographers working with the media houses and photojournalists working everywhere across the country they should come and register. Now we are an affiliate of GJA and they have promised to help support us in training and all that so if you are a member you can benefit,” the president of Ghana Photojournalists Network added.

On his part, Vice President of the Ghana Photojournalists Network, Mr. JB Asante emphasised that it is important for photojournalists in the country to position themselves to enhance their skills.

He said it is the vision of the Network to build a vibrant photojournalism industry in the country.

“We are appealing to corporate bodies, foreign missions, NGOs to support us to come out with things that will help the nation. We are ready for collaboration to cover their events which will tell their stories for them,” Mr. JB Asante remarked during his speech at the workshop.

During the workshop, members were trained on the ethics of photojournalism, the role of photojournalists in news production, and how to make an impact with photojournalism.