Workshop on survey on trade facilitation, health and immigration response to COVID-19, infectious disease held

A dissemination workshop for survey on trade facilitation, public health, and immigration response to COVID-19 and infectious disease in West Africa (W/A), has been held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The survey forms part of the improving Border Facilitation and Strengthening Border Public Health Capacities in W/A in response to COVID-19 Infectious Disease. The programme was funded by the Government of Japan through the International Corporation Agency (JICA). The aim of the workshop was to present the findings of the data survey on trade facilitation, public health, and immigration carried out at the points of entry (POE).

In an interview with Modern Ghana News in Bolgatanga, the Immigration and Border Management Officer of the (IOM) Kojo Wilmot, explained that, the study was implemented at the Ghana side, primarily at Elubo, Aflao and the Paga borders but has more to do with the corridors.

He said, with the impact of the Pandemic, they looked at the study between Elubo and Norwey and that of Ghana, Cote d’vior, Paga, Dakola Borders between Ghana Burkina among. He stated that the findings were quite revealing and they realized that, there is generally collaboration between the Border Management Agency in country and also its neighbouring countries.

Mr. Wilmot said although it is good findings the collaboration, it can further be enhanced. It was noted that there was no frequent meetings and interaction, major recommendation has been made. There is the need to ensure proper coordination at all the Border management Agencies in country and outside.

The Programme Assistant of the International Organization Management Akpene Amenumey explained that some of the challenges encountered in the study as the roads on both side of the border, Paga side of the border the roads were not that good for cargo to move freely. Access roads as well as road within the border needed to be worked on.

She stated that, some other challenges include lack of scanners, weigh bridge, and poor internet connectivity which affects network systems, skills training for the users of the systems and capacity building for some of the border officials on ECOWAS trade protocol.

The findings will help stakeholders understand the current situation in terms of border operations, trade facilitation, and enforcement of COVID-19 response measures.

The meeting discussed the findings and make recommendations on how the gaps identified during the survey can be addressed.

