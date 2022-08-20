Labianca saga: Special Prosecutor must not be thrown under the bus – Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has jumped to the defense of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng amid bashing from factions that have problems with his report on dealings between the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and Labianca Company Limited.

A report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor earlier this month exposed some corrupt deals involving a Council of State Member Ms. Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the owner of Labianca Company Limited, and some officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The OSP investigated alleged corruption and corruption-related offences in the context of evasion and valuation of duties on frozen and processed food products imported into Ghana between 2017-2021.

Content of the report which indicated that the OSP has succeeded in recovering over GHS1 million in unpaid duty charges from Labianca has created some sort of dispute between the three parties involved.

Amid continuous backlash on the work of the Special Prosecutor, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has insisted that people must know the OSP cannot be faultless.

According to him, even if the OSP is at fault in its report, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng must not be thrown under the bus because of that.

“Tax exemptions has been our biggest problem in the country.

“In 2019, Labianca's owner was found to be evading tax.

“The OSP cannot be faultless but this is not one of the situations where we throw him under the bus,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu shared during an engagement on Joy News on Saturday, August 20.

The comments come after former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu punched holes into the report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In a very lengthy statement, the former Special Prosecutor stressed that the report by the office on the matter is not only hollow but unconstitutional and illegal as well.

“The analysis and critique of the whole “Report of Investigations into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption-Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” dated 3 August 2022 and published on 8 August 2022 demonstrates that the Labianca report made in contravention of the mandate of the Office under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 L. I. 2374 is unconstitutional, unlawful and void,” Martin Amidu opined in his statement.