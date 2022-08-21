Apologise to Ghanaians for failing woefully – Sampson Awingobit to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, has had enough of government’s excuses for the current economic woes.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Mr. Awingobit said the country’s leadership is entirely responsible for the country’s economic woes.

He is of the view that the country would have been better off if government had not made some bad decisions.

He is even more appalled that the government walks around shifting blame and parading itself to be on top of issues.

Mr. Awingobit strongly believes government is clueless.

“Government and its so-called economic management committee have lost touch with the people. They have no knowledge, I do not know where they got their PhDs from.”

“This government has failed us woefully, and it is high time the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] and his vice [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] accept and apologise to Ghanaians. They have performed abysmally. They cannot promise us flamboyant things and fail and go on with their lives as though nothing has happened.”

“These are the same people who criticised the former President [John Mahama] throughout his tenure, going about, promising us heaven on earth all to get into power. I want the President of the Republic of Ghana and his vice to apologise to Ghanaians. They have said so much and delivered little,” he further made his point.

Ghana's economy is in distress as it currently has a total public debt stock of GH¢391.9 billion, as of the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The cedi is also the worst-performing African currency and has weakened 22 percent against the dollar this year.

The latest figures released by the Bank of Ghana put Ghana's total public debt stock, as of June 2022, at USS 54.4 billion or GH¢393.4 billion.

—citinewsroom