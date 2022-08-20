Some KNUST students arrested over Katanga, Conti hall clash

20.08.2022 LISTEN

Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who were involved in the disturbances on Thursday, August 18 have been picked up to aid with investigations.

Students of the University hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Conti) clashed during a procession by some members of Katanga.

Eleven people were injured, while nine vehicles belonging to staff of the institution were vandalized.

The University Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe giving an update on the matter, said students in the feuding halls will be surcharged.

“I can say for a fact that students who are found culpable from the videos we have put together now will be severely punished. We have so far identified almost 25 people who are our students. Some of the culprits are no longer students, they are former students of the school. Students of the Unity Hall have been surcharged to fix all those properties that have been destroyed.”

“Vehicles belonging to staff that has been vandalised will be fixed and handed back to them. CCTV cameras and other properties belonging to the Unity Hall have been destroyed. The halls will have to pay for all these because if they can allow those outside the school to join in these atrocities, they are the ones to be held liable.”

The clash ensued when students of Unity Hall refused to allow students of University Hall to use a route in front of their Hall for a procession.

The disturbances, which started around 5 pm on Thursday, led to some school and private properties, particularly in front of the unity hall, being vandalized.

The clash at KNUST comes as hall rivalries have received scrutiny in the wake of the violence at Mensah Sarbah Hall.

Students of Mensah Sarbah Hall clashed with students from Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana about two weeks ago.

By Citi Newsroom