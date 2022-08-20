OSP vs. Labianca issue exposes the alarming decline in governance standards in Ghana – Prof. Gyimah-Boadi

Former Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-Ghana), Prof. E. Gyimah-Boadi is asking questions about the ongoing public dispute between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and Labianca Company Limited (‘Labianca’).

In his view, the dispute which has come about as a result of the over questionable dealings between Labianca and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority is worrying.

According to him, the issue exposes the alarming decline in governance standards in the fourth republic.

“…it is obvious that the entire sordid episode speaks specifically to the entrenchment of incumbent leaders and political elite capture of Ghana; and generally, to the alarming decline in governance standards in our 4th Republic,” Prof. E. Gyimah-Boadi notes in a release issued by CDD-Ghana on Friday, August 19.

The co-founder of CDD-Ghana concludes, “…as a recommendation, this unfortunate event highlights the urgent need for an ethics czar at the Presidency, Executive Branch, Council of State, and other important decision-making and public resource allocation agencies and institutions.”

Below is a copy of the release: