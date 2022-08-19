Vendors anticipate high sales at Chale Wote Street Art Festival

Vendors on this year’s Chale Wote Street Art Festival grounds are expecting high sales compared to previous years, hoping that patrons will make up for the pandemic break.

Covid-19 had stalled the festival for two years – 2020 and 2021.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that the number of vendors expected to participate in this year’s festival has soared so as their wares and is likely to boost sales.

Organisers of the festival say they have received vendors and exhibitors from Accra and other parts of the country.

Other African exhibitors have expressed interest in showcasing their artifacts and participating in activities earmarked for the festival this weekend.

Mantse Aryeequaye, Festival Director, Chale Wote Street Art Festival, told the Ghana News Agency the festival had been transformative for the over 10,000 businesses that had benefited from the festival activities over the period.

Mr Tafari Billa, a local accessories seller, expressed excitement about the euphoria so far and said he looked forward to patrons thronging Jamestown to have fun-filled festivals and purchase some products.

“I'm hoping that people will come in their numbers. The event will be big so we expect to make some good sales,” he said.

“They should buy our products, especially the foreigners so that they will understand our craft and value our products even more,” he added.

Mr Christian Mensah, the operator of “Level 3” pub, said this year's Chale Wote festival looked promising and he was optimistic that patrons would show up in their numbers.

”We have attended different festivals across the country. That’s what we do, but this year’s Chale Wote is definitely big,” he said.

Mr Mensah said lots of drinks had been stocked in anticipation of the ‘long weekend’, urging Ghanaians to come and have fun, socialise and network.

Mr Elvis Amoah, a barbecue vendor, advised the public to eat healthy and party in moderation.

He said: “Covid-19 definitely has affected us, but now that everything seems okay, we hope that our customers will come all out and make purchases from us this year.”

Mr Amoah, however, called on patrons to adhere to some of the Covid-19 guidelines as the virus was looking for careless people to devour.

