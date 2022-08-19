KNUST suspends Hall, SRC week celebrations over Kantanga and Unity violence clash

The Management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has indefinitely suspended Hall Week Celebrations following a violent clash between University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Halls (Continental) on Thursday.

The Executive Committee of the University in a presser also suspended the Celebration of SRC Week indefinitely.

The press release signed by a Registrar of the university, AK Boateng a day after the clash also directed the school's Transport Department to take custody of all damaged cars and advised the school accordingly.

Management has however apologized to all stakeholders and called on the Ashanti Regional Police Command to swiftly investigate the matter.

Some rampaging students of KNUST on August 18, 2022 vandalized cars and other properties in a clash between resident students of the two aforementioned halls.

The clash resulted in eleven people sustaining minor injuries with about nine cars being damaged.

The school has since commenced an investigation into the matter to find lasting solutions to the recent clash.