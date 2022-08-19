Katanga-Conti clash: 'Tackle indiscipline, deal with miscreants in universities' – Security Analyst

A security analyst, Adib Sani has expressed worry over the continuous clashes between university student groups on campuses.

Today, authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are assisting police to investigate the clashes between resident students of University Hall, popularly known as Katanga, and Unity Hall, popularly known as Conti.

This follows a violent clash that ensued on Thursday night, leading to chaos amid destruction of vehicles and other properties.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Adib Sani says the clashes on university campuses are becoming one too many.

According to the security analyst, there is an urgent need to deal with indiscipline students who engage in these clashes to serve as a deterrent to others.

“So we need to uproot the problem, banning school processions doesn’t mean you are ensuring discipline. We are only denying them the opportunity to exhibit indiscipline. So why don’t we deal with the substance of the matter? Fight the indiscipline by nipping it in the bud, the cycle of impunity that has been allowed to go on for some time now.

“During our time at the University, I think we witnessed two clashes so these have been there for years and we keep doing this same thing over and over again. The fact that it is still ongoing is only suggestive of one thing, our approach is not working,” Adib Sani said.

Insisting that universities in the country are becoming breeding grounds for thugs, the security analyst has proposed that miscreants of these clashes in universities should be named and shamed as criminals.

“I am particularly disturbed over the fact that parents think that the University environment is the safest place a child can be. So if your child is in school you are at peace. But the worrying thing is that the Universities are becoming breeding grounds for thugs and that is disturbing.

“So students feel the Institution environment grants them immunity so there is this sense of invincibility but until we address the issue as they should the same way we address criminality outside of the school environment we will still have a lot of them feel protected,” Adib Sani said.

Earlier this month, there was a similar clash at the University of Ghana, Legon where residents of Commonwealth and Sarbah Hall clashed.

School authorities have been charged to work with the security service to crack the whip to put an end to such clashes that put the lives of others in danger.