Morale, procession, Hall, SCR week celebrations at KNUST suspended indefinitely over Katanga, Conti clash

All Hall week and Student Representative Council (SRC) week celebrations at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been suspended indefinitely.

Also, massing up of students leading up to ‘morale’ activities and procession been suspended indefinitely.

Random security checks of persons and vehicles entering and exiting the University campus will be carried out.

The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the KNUST on Friday August 19 following the disturbances that occurred on Thursday 18.

Calm returned to the campus of the KNUST after resident students of University Hall and Unity Hall clashed Thursday night.

It is unclear what sparked the violent clashes but reports say, students of University Hall, popularly known as Katanga, embarked on a procession which ended up in the precincts of Unity Hall, popularly known as Conti(nental). The rivalry between the two halls has been age-long.

Students pelted stones at one another, resulting in vandalism of some properties including vehicles parked on campus.

Police moved in to restore calm while the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) issued a warning to any persons or group of persons harbouring intentions to embark on reprisal demonstration on campus.

---3news.com