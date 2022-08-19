OSP corruption report on Labianca hollow, unconstitutional and void – Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has punched holes into the report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on its investigations into the alleged Corruption-Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies.

The report exposes some corrupt deals involving a Council of State Member Ms. Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the owner of Labianca Company Limited and some officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The OSP investigated alleged corruption and corruption-related offences in the context of evasion and valuation of duties on frozen and processed food products imported into Ghana between 2017-2021.

The case, according to the OSP involved some high-ranking officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) managed to recover over GHC1 million GHC1,074, 627.15 from Labianca Foods in unpaid import duties.

The OSP has also called for wider investigations into Customs Division of the GRA and demanded a copy of Integrity plans to prevent corruption.

Having followed conversations on the report, Martin Amidu has rubbished the entire report.

In a very lengthy statement, the former Special Prosecutor insists that the report by the office on the matter is not only hollow but unconstitutional and illegal as well.

“The analysis and critique of the whole “Report of Investigations into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption-Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” dated 3 August 2022 and published on 8 August 2022 demonstrates that the Labianca report made in contravention of the mandate of the Office under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 L. I. 2374 is unconstitutional, unlawful and void,” Martin Amidu opines in his statement.

According to him, calls by people for Madam Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh to be fired by President Akufo-Addo are just mischievous.

“The public baying at the President to act on such an unconstitutional report against a witness who is an elected Member of the Council of State and a Member of the Board of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority because she allegedly finances a political party is misconceived,” Martin Amidu added.

Arguing that the Special Prosecutor abused his office in the investigation of the matter, Martin Amidu further notes that it has the potential to disable the OSP from any fair and impartial investigation into any alleged full investigation of outstanding matters in the complaint made by Frank Asare to the Office on 16 November 2021.