KNUST begins internal probe into Katanga-Conti clash

19.08.2022 LISTEN

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has said it will make available CCTV footage to the police to aid in investigations into the clash that occurred between student residents of University Hall (Katanga) and University Hall (Conti).

The University Public Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, said the CCTV cameras installed in the university were able to capture some of the students, although some covered their faces.

The management of the university, he said, will also commence its internal investigations and any student involved in the clash will not be spared.

The University Hall (Katanga) was in a procession during the celebration of their hall week on Thursday, 19 August 2022, and upon reaching Unity Hall (Conti), started to hurl stones into the hall.

The situation degenerated when the colleagues from the Unity Hall (Conti) retaliated, leading to at least 11 students sustaining injuries while 10 cars were vandalised in the process.

The injured students have been treated at the KNUST hospital and discharged.

Heavy security has been deployed to the university.

Calm has been restored and academic activities are ongoing.

The management of the university and the Students Representative Council (SRC) as well as the leadership of the two halls, have been locked up in a meeting concerning the clash.

Source: Classfmonline.com