'Use your 'fellow Ghanaians' approach to give Ghanaians regular updates on the state of the economy' – Prof. Adei to Akufo-Addo

A former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Prof Stephen Adei has urged the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to get closer to the suffering Ghanaians.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, Prof. Adei urged the President to revisit the approach he used to give Ghanaians hope during the tough days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, it will be of great help if the President addresses the nation regularly on the state of the ailing economy.

“One serious crisis that we not through, Covid-19. The president every week spoke to us at every Sunday at 8pm.

“Things are still not good. Please, join us, support us, I think that this is of the gargantuan level of Covid-19,” Prof. Stephen Adei shared on Thursday, August 18.

Despite many interventions by the ruling government, Ghana’s economy is still struggling.

President Akufo-Addo this week has given the assurance that his government is determined to bring relief to Ghanaians.

“We are determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of our economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID outbreak in 2020,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said while delivering an address at the opening of the 12th Biennial and 50th Golden Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana.

While the message has been welcomed, there is pressure for the government to show action and take bold decisions that will restore the economy and bring relief to the Ghanaian people.