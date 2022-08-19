ModernGhana logo
19.08.2022 General News

Government to evacuate 331 stranded Ghanaians in Dubai, UAE

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says it is working with authorities in the United Arab Emirates to evacuate some 331 Ghanaians stranded in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry, the stranded persons were misled by agents who promised them jobs in Dubai and the UAE.

The agents have, however, abandoned these persons, making them easy targets for arrest and detention by law enforcement agencies in the UAE.

The Ministry is thus cautioning persons who wish to travel, to do so through the appropriate authorities.

“Even though our stranded compatriots went to the UAE on their own, the government of Ghana is making necessary efforts in collaboration with the UAE authorities to effect the evacuation of our stranded nationals”.

“The Ministry wishes to seize this opportunity to caution some prospective travellers of the Golf region to be mindful of nefarious activities by unscrupulous agents.”

By Citi Newsroom

