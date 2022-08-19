Police restores calm on KNUST campus over Katanga-Conti clash

Police have restored calm on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology following violent clashes between students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) of the University.

The incident occurred on Thursday night (18 August 2022) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The reason why the clash occurred is not clear yet however the students were seen throwing stones and other materials at each other. #UniversNews @Ug_src pic.twitter.com/56OQq9lpHO

pic.twitter.com/jordhv5Ugf

Commonwealth-Mensah Sarbah Hall Clash update:

The Registrar of the @UnivofGh is expected to release an official communique this afternoon on the incident and highlight measures that the university is taking to prevent a similar event from occurring. #UniversNews

It was established that students of Sarbah Hall celebrated ‘Sarbahfest’ that day.

Open investigation, arrest and prosecute.

There must be an end to this. It is becoming a culture now. https://t.co/6BeJ3CbwA3

They went on a procession amidst singing, chanting and merrymaking.

This was where the statue of John Mensah Sarbah used to be situated before it was allegedly destroyed and taken by some residents of the Commonwealth Hall during last night’s clash. #UniversNews

One of the Vikings, however, strayed into the hall of the Vandals and was beaten and his phone stolen.

In retaliation, a horde of angry Vikings stormed the Vandals’ premises to avenge their fellow Viking.

This is the aftermath of the clash that happened between some residents of the Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Hall last night. #UniversNews

A free-for-all brawl ensued between the two halls leading to the destruction of property.

UG: A vehicle at the Mensah Sarbah Hall car park has been set ablaze as a result of the clash between the Vandals and Vikings this evening.

The reason for the clash is however still not clear yet. #UniversNews @Ug_src @UnivofGh

In the milieu, a car parked at Sarbah Hall was set ablaze and a statue was ransacked and taken away.

Source: Classfmonline.com